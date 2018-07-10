Free Jazz in Hartford’s Bushnell Park on Mondays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Hundreds of people brought their blankets and chairs to Bushnell Park on Monday to take in the summer’s first free Jazz concert.

Monday Night Jazz is the longest-running free jazz concert series in the United States, according to the Hartford Jazz Society.

This is its 51st season of free music in the park.

Food trucks also lined Trinity Street in the shadow of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The free concerts will be held every Monday in Bushnell Park through the middle of August, weather permitting.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the summer:

July 16 Eli Williams Blues Jazz Project & Dr. Lonnie Smith Trio

July 23 Don DePalma Trio with vocalist Linda Ransom & Laszlo Gardony Sextet

July 30 David Goya Gonzalez and Sincopa​ & Chembo Corniel Quintet

August 6 West End Blend & Theo Croker Quintet

August 13 Sarah Hanahan Quintet​ & Helen Sung Quintet: the (re)Conception Project

