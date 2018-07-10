Hartford PD: Man arrested for making false 911 call of child drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said they responded to a false report of a child drowning at Willie Ware Center after a man was trying to evaluate the response time of law enforcement.

On Monday around 12:36 p.m., Hartford police said they responded to a 911 call of a child drowning at 697 Windsor Street.

Police said before arriving it was learned that the call had been made to evaluate the response time of emergency services.

Police said a cooperating witness gave a written statement, reporting that the suspect sat next to her at the splash pad, complaining to her that the police do not care about the "poor black community" in Hartford.

Police said, Jermiah Grant dialed 911 in front of the cooperating witness to prove his point and was met by an exceedingly rapid response from emergency services.

A copy of the 911 call was part of the investigation.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and charged with falsely reporting an incident, interfering with police, and breach of peace in the second degree.