Hartford police nab 5 suspects, seize more than $1 million worth of heroin

HARTFORD — Police arrested five men in two separate drug busts and seized over $1 million in heroin over the weekend.

After a months long investigation, police arrested Francisco Leon, 38, of Hartford and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operating a drug factory. They also arrested Alberto Gonzalez, 30, of Hartford and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operating a drug factory. Detectives obtained a warrant and searched 777 Maple Ave. They seized a semi-automatic firearm, more than 10,000 bags of heroin and approximately $5,000 in cash.

In a separate arrest, Orlando Soto, 27, of Hartford was charged with criminal possession firearm (three counts), weapons in motor vehicle (three counts), possession stolen firearm (two counts), possession narcotics (two counts), possession of narcotics with intent to sell, (two counts). David Rodriguez, 24, of Hartford was charged with criminal possession firearm (three counts), weapons in motor vehicle (three counts), possession stolen firearm (two counts), possession narcotics (two counts), possession of narcotics with intent to sell (two counts), and interfering with police. Antonio Santiago, 28, of Hartford was charged with criminal possession firearm (three counts), weapons in motor vehicle (three counts), possession stolen firearm (two counts), possession narcotics (two counts), possession of narcotics with intent to sell (two counts), interfering with police. Police raided 15-17 Goshen St. Sunday, and arrested the three suspects, who found to be in possession of narcotics and stolen firearms. As a result of the investigation and operation, a total of three firearms – two of which were reported stolen, approximately 250 bags of heroin, crack cocaine and approximately $7,000 in cash was seized.

In a third case, detectives identified several suspects who they said were selling of large quantities of heroin and believed to be armed. Detectives obtained a search warrant for 755 Capitol Ave., U-Haul Self Storage and on Sunday police seized nine kilos of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $1 million, along with two semi-automatic firearms. Police said the investigation remains ongoing with narcotics and firearm related charges pending.