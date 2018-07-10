Manchester considers teen curfew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Officials are considering the idea of a town-wide teen curfew in response to a rash of recent car thefts and burglaries.

The Manchester Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss the proposed ban of children under the age of 18 from being in any public place, on foot or in a car, from midnight to 5:00 a.m.

The town says it’s a safety measure and a way to cut down on crime.

Minority Leader Cheri Eckbreth said this is in response to a 333 percent spike in car thefts and burglaries from May to June and a recent arrest involving two teens in a stolen car.

Violators would be subjected to a fine and/or community service.

Tuesday's meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Center.