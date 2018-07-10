× Naugatuck police issue Silver Alert for two teen girls

NAUGATUCK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for two 17-year-old girls.

According to Naugatuck police, Christine Carrero and Whitney Carrero did not go back to their foster parent’s home on curfew. They last spoke to the girls around 3 p.m., Monday afternoon. Naugatuck police issue Silver Alert for two teen girls.

Christine has straight brown hair and brown eyes, 5’-6”. Whitney has brown hair with blonde streaks, brown eyes and 5’-7”.

Police said they possibly can be in the Waterbury area.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them (203) 729-5221.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.