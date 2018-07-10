× PD: Silver alert issued for missing siblings from Stamford

STAMFORD — Police are looking for two children who went missing Monday.

A Silver Alert was issued by police for Jennifer and Cesar Calderon.

Cesar is a 10 years-old Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is about five feet tall and weighs about 88 pounds. Jennifer is nine years-old girl who also has brown eyes and black hair. She was described as being four feet and two inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Police said that they believe that the two siblings are together. The two children went missing from Stamford

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 203-977-4444.