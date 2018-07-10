Protesters in New Haven speak out against President Trump’s nomination of Brett Cavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - President Donald Trump announced Monday he has nominated Yale graduate Brett Cavanaugh to join the U.S. Supreme Court.

This has sparked a widespread outrage across the country to the point where protests are taking place everywhere, including Connecticut.

Several Connecticut organizations rallied at the courthouse steps on Elm Street Tuesday evening to highlight the dangers of Cavanaugh possibly taking the position.

Men and women of all ages and religious backgrounds congregated at the courthouse steps in the sweltering heat to express their anger about Cavanaugh and called it a "dangerous" nomination.

If the vote goes though, he would replace a frequent swing vote on the bench. Retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy often sided with his liberal colleagues on issues like abortion and LGBT rights.

One of the protesters spoke with FOX61 and said she is disgusted with the direction the country is going in.

"It's a joke. It’s a joke. Appoint someone to a lifelong position just because they’re not going to they’re not going to hold him accountable for his actions," said Sarah Bromley of Milford.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Perloe with CT Against Gun Violence said he disagrees with Cavanaugh's stance on gun control.

"His statements about the second amendment really don’t take into account the reason we have strong gun laws which is to protect public safety, so he’s only focused on the right to bare arms,"said Jonathan Perloe of Greenwich.

Members with Planned Parenthood also spoke out. They believed Cavanaugh's nomination means a woman's right to get an abortion could be restricted.

It has not just been residents who are unhappy with the president's nomination.

Governor Dannel Malloy. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal have all released statements and called this a huge mistake.