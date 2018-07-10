× State Environmental Police make 2 arrests during Operation Dry Water

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s State Environmental Conservation Police released the final report of Operation Dry Water on Saturday.

EnCon Police took part of the national effort in trying to increase people’s knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI).

EcCon Police said the goal was to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on waterways.

According to EcCon Police’s Facebook Post, the final report showed:

Number of Boaters Contacted: over 800

Number of Vessels Contacted: 240

Number of Boating Safety Violations: 29

Number of Boating Under the Influence Arrests: 2

EcCon Police thanks their partner agencies who helped them with this boating safety initiative and help spread the word.