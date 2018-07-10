× Ice-T to perform at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Grammy Award winning rapper and actor, Ice-T, is performing for free at the Big E on September 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Ice-T combines realistic struggles with fictional settings within his music. with a hard-hitting style that makes him extremely influential in Rap and Hip-Hop communities.

By incorporating the inner-city life within a narrative style, his songs not only spoke to many up-and-coming rap artists of the 20th century, but paved the way for future generations as well.

He previously served in the Army and began his career in the music industry after high school. He moved to Los Angeles to live with his aunt and continued to write songs to follow in the literary footsteps of his idol and inspiration, Robert Beck, aka “Iceberg Slim.”

With his fame on the rise, he released music through his own record label Rhyme Syndicate Records. This included his 1991 album, O.G. Original Gangster, which was a pivotal component in the creation and evolution of Gangsta Rap, a genre invented by Ice-T.

Since 2000, he’s starred in the hit NBC show, Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit, as Detective Odafin Tutuola. Being one of the longest-standing characters in the series, next to Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Ice-T has created an iconic television role in the past 20 seasons, garnering him even more commercial success.