World Cup final 4 teams set to begin play with France vs. Belgium

This year’s France team advanced to the World Cup semifinals, where it will play Belgium. For France, it is the first time it made it to this round in 12 years.

Belgium, after sending home five-time champion Brazil with a 2-1 win on Friday, ended a three-decade semifinals drought. The last time it advanced to the semifinals was in 1986.

BFFs and Man United teammates Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are fighting for the same thing, but only one can reach the World Cup final. Who will come out on top? pic.twitter.com/mIk25cmY9p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2018