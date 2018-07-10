World Cup final 4 teams set to begin play with France vs. Belgium

Posted 2:06 PM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 02:10PM, July 10, 2018

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JULY 06: Vincent Kompany of Belgium celebrates following his sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Brazil and Belgium at Kazan Arena on July 6, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This year’s France team advanced to the World Cup semifinals, where it will play Belgium. For France, it is the first time it made it to this round in 12 years.

Belgium, after sending home five-time champion Brazil with a 2-1 win on Friday, ended a three-decade semifinals drought. The last time it advanced to the semifinals was in 1986.

