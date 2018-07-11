× Hamden PD: 2 men arrested in connection to fatal shooting in November 2017

HAMDEN— Police said they arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in November 2017.

Hamden police said they arrested and charged Robert Moye, 22, of Hamden, and a now 18-year-old of New Haven and charged them with felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

In November 2017, Hamden police said they responded to Dudley Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they said they found Leeandre Benton, 18, of Hamden, near Farmington Canal Trail suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Benton was then taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Police said an investigation identified Moye and a 17 year-old as the suspects. Police said the 17-year-old is now 18-years-old and his name, mug shot hasn’t been released.

The 18-year-old is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Police said a third suspect is expected to be arrested.

