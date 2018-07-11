× Hartford police arrest two men in connection to two separate homicides

HARTFORD— Two men have been arrested in connection to two separate murders in Hartford, according to police.

On Wednesday, Hartford police said they arrested Damond Bester, 42, of Bloomfield, in connection to the death of 43-year-old William Smalls.

On June 25th around 8:42 pm, Hartford police said officers responded to 160 North Canaan Street on a report of shots fired. Police said Smalls was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head where he was then pronounced dead.

An investigation found Bester as the wanted suspect. Bester is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

In the second arrest, Hartford police said Kyrone Gardner, 21, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of 21-year-old Tyrell Spence.

On March 19th, at around 12:33 pm, Hartford police said officers responded to 188 Westland Street following reports of a victim who had been shot.

Police said when they arrived, they found Spence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Gardner has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

His is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Hartford police said this was the fourth homicide arrest by the Hartford Police Department in 18 days.

