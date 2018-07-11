Hearing and rally at Federal court in Bridgeport over separated children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Two children separated at the U.S. Border brought to Connecticut by immigration officials are set to have an emergency hearing deciding their fates.

Advocates and supporters are expected to rally together prior to the hearing set for 11:30 Wednesday morning at U.S. Federal Court in Bridgeport.

One is a 14 year old girl who came to the U.S. from El Salvador with her mother after her step father was murdered. The other child is a a 9 year old boy who came from Honduras after his grandparents were murdered.

Their attorney filed a lawsuit last week requesting that their parents be allowed to attend their child’s legal proceedings but the federal government officials filed a formal dispute and rejected that request.

Government officials said the 9 year old’s uncle was made aware of the need to submit sponsorship package June 16th, but failed to complete application. They added, no one from the 14 year old’s family has requested sponsorship.

The rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse before the hearing.