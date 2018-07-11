× Looking for a job? Chic-fil-A in Glastonbury is looking to fill positions

GLASTONBURY — A new Chic-fil-A is set to open on July 26th on 2941 Main Street in Glastonbury and they are looking to hire around 100 employees.

They are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. Each position will include benefits such as scholarships for those who are in school and having a flexible schedule to work with.

Positions consist of leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing. Each position will include benefits such as scholarships for continuing education

The new location will have drive-thru service with two lanes merging into one. There are 84 seats in the dining room and 12 seats on the outdoor patio. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., offering a full breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m.

This will be the second Chic-fil-A opening this year in Connecticut. The other opening was in January in Southington.