MERIDEN -- Multiple people sustained injuries following a rollover crash Wednesday night.

Meriden police said the accident occurred in the area of 225 Cook Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

The street is shut down while crews work to clean up and reconstruct the accident.

Police said non of the injuries were serious.

BREAKING: Rolled over car on Cook Ave in Meriden @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/9oEXDVFZj7 — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) July 12, 2018