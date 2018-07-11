× Police make arrest in 1997 deadly shooting in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT — A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Connecticut more than two decades ago has proclaimed his innocence in court.

The Connecticut Post reports that Camillo Douglas told a judge Tuesday “I didn’t do it and I want a probable cause hearing and everything I can get” before being hushed by his attorney.

The New York City man is charged with murder in the February 1997 shooting in Bridgeport of Richard Salito, who was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head.

A witness told police at the time he saw the men together, heard a gunshot and turned to see Salito on the ground with Douglas standing over him and firing several shots.

Police recently learned Douglas was in a New York prison on unrelated charges.