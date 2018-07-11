Professional soccer team coming to Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The United Soccer League today announced that Hartford will be the next to join the league for the 2019 season.

The name of the club? Hartford Athletic.

"Hartford makes the sixth addition to the USL for 2019 and strengthens the league’s presence in the Northeast with a thriving city that boasts a rich soccer history,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “The league continues to reach new heights through record attendance and additional expansion into exciting new markets. Hartford will join Austin, Memphis, El Paso, New Mexico and Birmingham as new clubs in 2019. We are thrilled to welcome Bruce, Scott and Joe to our ownership group and are excited for their vision of professional soccer in Hartford as they debut in their new home Dillon Stadium.”

Hartford Athletic will play its home games at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

Hartford Mayor LUke Bronin said, "This is a region that has a tremendous amount of interest in soccer a lot of kids playing soccer a tremendously diverse region with a lot of soccer fans.”

“We’re stuck in the past with the whalers which I was a fan of but it’s time to move on and bring in another sporting event I mean the fans here are really good I think it’s absolutely a positive move for the city,” said Patrick Keogh of Newington.