Wednesday less humid, chance for afternoon showers

Wednesday won't be as hot or humid with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

Full sunshine returns by Thursday Overall we're looking at a dry and seasonable week with temperatures near average (mid 80s inland, low 80s shore). If you picked this week for vacation you won the weather lottery!

We are also monitoring the tropics. Hurricane Chris is now the second hurricane of the season so far. This storm will not make landfall in the US but it will bring some big waves and dangerous rip currents to ocean beaches. So if you're heading to RI or MA beaches Wednesday or Thursday, look for those red flags before allowing the kids near the water.

This weekend will turn a bit more humid again with the chance for an isolated shower. By Sunday and Monday temperatures are heating up again with highs near 90 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and a bit more humid. High: Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for an isolated shower. High: Upper 80s - near 90 degrees.

