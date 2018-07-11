Yale Law School students, alumni, blast university’s praise of Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Yale Law School students and alumni are speaking out against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Dozens have signed a petition in protest of the university's praise of that nomination. The petition was released a day after President Donald Trump nominated Yale Law School alumnus, Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court.

More than 170 Yale Law School students and alumni who signed the petition criticized the University for praising the Supreme Court nominee.

A press release about the nomination - that appeared on the front page of the Yale News website featured quotes from professors and administrators praising Kavanagh.

“I understand the university’s desire to be non-partisan but I don’t think that we live in a time where non-partisan politics is enough,” said Yale Law School Information Society Visiting Fellow, Michael Kwet.

The petition includes a letter that also suggests that the University prioritizes its connection to power and influence.

Yale said in a statement:

“Yale Law School is a nonpartisan institution. We routinely acknowledge high-profile nominations of our alumni.”

However, the letter goes on to zero in on a number of issues those who signed feel are at stake with the nomination of Kavanagh including abortion rights, labor rights, civil rights, privacy and a host of other democratic values, which opponents say Kavanagh’s appointment stands to threaten.

Kwet understands the university’s position but he believes Kavanagh’s nomination is a threat to Democratic values.

“This is a regressive rollback of the hard rights and liberties that have been, over years of struggle for people of color for women,” said Kwet.

“I’m obviously kind of sad and that as these opinions come out that strip away, strip away rights stripped away liberties,” said Seth Noorzad, who is a Dickenson Law School student as well as an intern with the Yale Law School Environmental Justice Clinic.

He worries Kavanagh’s appointment would mean a rollback if environmental protections, especially those meant to protect marginalized communities.

“If he gets confirmed just is Kavanagh would probably continue that agenda and continue to attack disparate impact and other provisions like that are protect shins for against discrimination and the Civil Rights Act.”

In the statement Yale Law School also said:

“We did exactly the same thing not so long ago when Justice Sonia Sotomayor '79 received her nomination to the High Court.”