Build-A-Bear shuts down Pay Your Age day event due to crowds

The overwhelming popularity of the Build-A-Bear Pay Your Ave Day event has caused the company to limit the lines and crowds at the stores.

Build A Bear released a statement saying, “Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon”

Hundreds of people crowded stores in Connecticut malls Thursday morning.