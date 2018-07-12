Former Olympic champion runner, Lindy Remigino dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- According to Manhattan College, Olympic gold medalist Lindy Remigino passed away this week at the age of 87.

Remigino was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Remigino capture two gold medals in the 1952 Helinski Olympics in the men's 100 meter and 4x100 meter relay. After his running career, Remigino became a high school coach at Hartford Public High School where his teams captured 31 state titles in his 43-year career.

While at Manhattan College he won the ICAAAA 220 championship.

Manhattan College took to Twitter in regards to his passing:

"The Manhattan College community is deeply saddened by the passing of two-time Olympic gold medalist and GoJaspers legend Lindy Remigino at the age of 87."

A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist, 467 Quaker Lane South, West Hartford, Conn. A reception will follow at the church hall.

