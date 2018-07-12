Guilford schools to start later in 2018-19 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Students in the Guilford public school system are about to get a bit more sleep.

Starting in the fall of the 2018-2019 school year, students in the Guilford public schools are going to start later in an attempt to give students more sleep, and hopefully improve their academic performance.

At their regular meeting on Monday, the Board of Education voted to accept the recommendation of the School Start Times Task Force in their April 23 Interim Report and move the start time for Guilford High School 15 minutes later, from 7:25 a.m. to 7:40am and the end time from 2:08 p.m. to 2:18pm.

Officials hope this move will allow kids more sleep, and help improve academic performance.

In order to accommodate this later start time, passing time between classes will be cut by one minute, and the end of the day will be extended ten minutes.

The middle school will start ten minutes later, and the elementary school will start five minutes later.

School officials say all new schedules will be updated online and the new bus schedule will come out in August.

