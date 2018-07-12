Hartford food truck festival kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Eat, drink, and be merry - then eat some more.

There are no shortage of culinary options on Mortensen Riverfront Plaza where about two dozen food trucks have set up camp through Saturday night.

It is the fourth year of the Riverfront Food Truck Festival which brings thousands to the banks of the Connecticut River just off downtown Hartford.

"Put your diet on hold," said Mike Zaleski, the president and CEO of Riverfront Recapture.

Zaleski stressed that the food trucks also are vehicles to feed the curious.

"We're proud of our mission to connect people with the Connecticut River and we do that though our Riverfront Park system."

Zaleski noted that with events like the Food Truck Festival, the Dragon Boat Races, and Fireworks Spectacular, about 650,000 people visited the Riverfront area last year.

During the lunch rush, scores of people lined up for everything from pizza to kabobs to specialty sandwich fare.

Deb Raviv, who owns the popular "Toasted Truck" said, "this is just a really fun event and I think for people who work in downtown Hartford they come here and it's such a nice area."

The food truck festival runs through Saturday night culminating with a fireworks show on the river at 9 p.m.

To find out more, click here.