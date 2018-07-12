Join FOX61 for Connecticut Sun’s Hometown Heroes Night on Friday, July 20th

The Connecticut Sun face Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm on Hometown Heroes Night at Mohegan Sun Arena on July 20 at 7 p.m.

With a proper ID, first responders and active or retired military personnel can take advantage of a special ticket offer that includes a $5 food voucher.

Ben Goldman, host of FOX61’s Proud to Serve segment, will be the Connecticut Sun’s guest of the game. FOX 61 Above & Beyond honorees along with Hartford Police OfficerJill Kidik, will be recognized for their contributions to the local community.

Join us to help show support for our military members, police officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, and all first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe!