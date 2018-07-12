× Medicaid website hides some Obamacare information, group says

The Medicaid.gov website has hidden a batch of Obamacare information that was once prominently featured, including details on eligibility for Medicaid expansion, according to a group that monitors federal websites.

The Obama administration had touted the expansion of Medicaid as a key success of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, joined congressional Republicans in an unsuccessful effort to repeal the law last year and has since sought to undermine it and make signing up for coverage more difficult. In recent days, it announced that payments to insurance companies designed to protect them from costly patients will be temporarily withheld and funding for so-called navigators, who help applicants through the process, will be cut once again.

The Medicaid.gov website no longer includes a prominent link to information on the Affordable Care Act, the Sunlight Foundation’s Website Integrity Project found.

The Department of Health and Human Services has not given a rationale for the changes. A department spokesman referred questions to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which did not provide further information on Wednesday.

Many of the 14 webpages once found at that link have been removed, the group found. Some of the information, such as on fraud, has been relocated to other pages. Other information is no longer there, the group said. Website visitors who had bookmarked some pages will now end up on the Medicaid homepage.

The page on eligibility, for example, provided detailed information about the expansion of coverage under the Affordable Care Act. That page has been removed, and visitors are redirected to a page with general Medicaid eligibility information.

The Website Integrity Project, which monitors content removal from multiple federal government websites, disclosed the removals in a report published Thursday morning. In May, it noted that a page on Obamacare had been removed from the Medicare website.

“It creates a sense of confusion and can sow doubt in the public’s understanding of the law,” Rachel Bergman of the Website Integrity Project told CNN.

Medicaid.gov has been visited nearly 600,000 times in the last month, according to the federal government’s webpage visit tracker.