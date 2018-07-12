× Middletown PD locate driver wanted in hit-and-run that injured a 2-year-old boy

MIDDLETOWN — Police said they found the driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy injured Thursday morning.

Middletown police said the collision happened at about 8:30 Thursday morning on Grand Street by Bacon Avenue in the city’s North End. Police said surveillance video recorded the car approaching and the collision, and that the car stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

The 2-year-old boy sustained injuries, and emergency crews took him to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860)-638-4061.