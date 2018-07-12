× Middletown PD seek driver of car that hit 2-year-old and took off

MIDDLETOWN – Police said a car hit a 2-year-old Thursday morning then took off.

The collision happened at about 8:30 Thursday morning on Grand Street by Bacon Avenue in the city’s North End. Police said surveillance video recorded the car approaching and the collision, and that the car stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

The 2-year-old boy sustained injuries, and emergency crews took him to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a blue Infiniti 4-door sedan.

If you think you might have any information, please call police at (860)-638-4061.