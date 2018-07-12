Mostly sunny Thursday with temperatures in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's another beautiful day out there today, with high temperatures in the lower 80s and abundant sunshine. In terms of humidity, it's very low today with dew points in the 40s. That doesn't happen too often in the month of July!

We've been watching the tropics the last few days, as former Hurricane Chris (now a tropical storm) continues to move out of the area and into the North Atlantic. Other than some leftover rip currents on the ocean-facing beaches, it won't be a problem for us any more.

Friday looks like another great day, although not quite as perfect as today. Highs will be in the 80s again, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Humidity will also be slightly higher.

This weekend will turn a bit more humid again with the chance for an isolated shower, especially on Sunday. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures are heating up again with highs near 90 degrees possible. If storms hold off until late afternoon on Tuesday we could see 90+ degree temps on that day as well making for a possible heat wave.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with low humidity. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid. High: Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, very warm, chance for an isolated shower. High: Near 90 mid 90s shore.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.