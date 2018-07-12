Pilot identified in deadly Plainville plane crash; 911 tapes released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- A small plane crashed near Robertson Airport in Plainville, killing the pilot.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. According to Town Administrator Robert Lee, the plane is believed to be an experimental, or kit, aircraft that was based at the airport. He was told it is not a production model aircraft.

Plainville police said in a statement, "[They] determined the sole occupant of the twin-engine plane died on impact. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the fatal plane crash and will be taking over the investigation. The area surrounding the crash will be closed to the public during the investigation."

The owner of the plane, Donald R. Eckberg, 67, of Burlington, was killed in the crash.

The FAA told FOX61, "A Rutan Defiant aircraft crashed south of Robinson Field in Plainville, CT at about 10:45 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the pilot, the only person on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause for the accident."

This is an active scene, with both fire and police departments on scene.

There was no comment from the airport. The Plainville Town Council is being notified of the crash.

Last year, a pilot suffered only minor injuries after a plane crashed near Robertson Field Airport.