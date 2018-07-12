× Plane crashes in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — A small plane crashed near Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. According to Town Administrator Robert Lee the plane is believed to be an experimental, or kit, aircraft that was based at the airport. He was told it is not a production model aircraft.

The Plainville Town Manager said they believe one person was on board.

FOX61 has confirmed the owner of the plane is Donald R. Eckberg of Burlington.

The FAA told FOX61, “A Rutan Defiant aircraft crashed south of Robinson Field in Plainville, CT at about 10:45 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the pilot, the only person on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause for the accident.”

This is an active scene, with both fire and police departments on scene.

There was no comment from the airport. The Plainville Town Council is being notified of the crash.

Last year, a pilot suffered only minor injuries after a plane crashed near Robertson Field Airport.

FOX61’s Matt Caron is heading to scene right now. Stay with FOX61 News for the latest on this developing story.