Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old elderly woman of Greenwich

GREENWICH — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Catherine Hogan, 90, who was last seen earlier today.

Greenwich police said her family reported her missing after she never returned home from shopping.

Police said she 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She has white hair and was last seen operating a Red Toyota Camry with CT registration 954-DRA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwich Police Department at 203-622-8000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.