Three injured after trains collide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT -- At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday two trains collided at the Bridgeport Metro North/Amtrak station, near the Main Street overpass.

One train was an equipment train and the second train was a Metro North train occupied only with staff on board. At least three injuries have been reported. The exact nature of that injury is not known at this time.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and MTA personnel are on scene.

There is no word as of yet on when service will resume and get back to normal. There is a 25-minute delay as of 2:15 p.m. The incident is also impacting service on the Waterbury branch line.

A work locomotive and a train that was not in passenger service came into contact. Both trains were moving at slow speeds, and no customers were on board either train. We’re investigating reports of one minor employee injury. Minimal impact to train service. — Aaron Donovan (@Aaron_Donovan) July 12, 2018

Please be advised: At approximately 1:45pm there was an accident involving two work trains that bumped into each other on the railroad tracks between @CityofBptCT train station and the Main Street overpass. Both north and southbound rails are temporarily shut down. — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) July 12, 2018