Three injured after trains collide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT -- At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday two trains collided at the Bridgeport Metro North/Amtrak station, near the Main Street overpass.
One train was an equipment train and the second train was a Metro North train occupied only with staff on board. At least three injuries have been reported. The exact nature of that injury is not known at this time.
The Bridgeport Fire Department and MTA personnel are on scene.
There is no word as of yet on when service will resume and get back to normal. There is a 25-minute delay as of 2:15 p.m. The incident is also impacting service on the Waterbury branch line.
41.179226 -73.189438