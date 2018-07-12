WATCH LIVE: Trains collide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — At around 1 p.m. two trains collided near the Bridgeport Metro North/Amtrak station.

One train was an equipment train and the second train was a Metro North train occupied only with staff on board.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and MTA personnel are on scene.

There is no word as of yet on when service will resume and get back to normal. There is a 25-minute delay as of 2:15 p.m. The incident is also impacting service on the Waterbury branch line.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.