Chance of morning showers Saturday as another heat wave could be on the way

It will start to feel more humid this weekend then soupy and tropical by early next week!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday night as a weak disturbances moves by. The timing of this is critical for Riverfest, outdoor concerts and Sailfest. While showers will start to develop at night they will be hit-or-miss. So we're holding out some hope for now but we'll need to watch the radar carefully at night.

A shower could linger into early Sunday morning for Fairlfield County. The rest of the day will be very warm and very humid with a mix of sun and clouds. In the afternoon a pop-up shower or storm is possible. With the high humidity, any storm that develops has the chance to become strong.

Very warm to hot weather continues Monday and Tuesday of next week.. The next chance for more widespread showers and storms is Tuesday when we could see a few heavy downpours and possibly even some stronger storms too.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid. Chance evening showers/thunderstorm. High: Mid-upper 80s inland. Low 80s shore.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, very warm, chance for a shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Mid 80s-near 90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). high: Mid 80s - near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, turning less humid. High: 80s.

