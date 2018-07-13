Foodie Friday: Tavern on the Trax in Berlin

BERLIN — Next stop on the Foodie Friday train is Berlin and the Tavern on the Trax which offers American fare with a twist.

A stones throw from the rails, this hot spot on Farmington Ave. puts its own touch on everyday favs.

At first, pretzels on crabs cakes made me think twice but after trying them, the savory flavor combined with the crab filling and spicy kick was a perfect blend for my pallet. Definitely worth a try!

If you like flatbreads and have an open mind to various flavor combinations, then you will find one that suits your appetite.

The spinach with creamy goat cheese, sundried cranberries, caramelized onions finished with a drizzle of truffled honey will have anyone begging for seconds.

“We try and be different but at the same time be better that anyone else,” said owner Craig Lentini. “It’s important to everyone here to give our customers things they can’t get other places.”

The food is satisfying and the joint is just as good. It has a cool industrial vibe that pays homage to the railroad and area.

Tay S. gave rave reviews of this place on Facebook. “Best dinner we’ve had locally in quite some time…order the spinach flat and sit outside! We will be back! I don’t review often, but this place deserves it.”