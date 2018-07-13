Hartford food truck festival and ConnectiCon kicks off for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A lot is taking place in Hartford this weekend – the Riverfront Food Truck Festival as well as the ConnectiCon where people can dress up as their favorite cosplay characters.

There were people who traveled for miles out-of-state just to attend the events and there was good food and music all around.

“The song they have from that genre of music that brings you back to a certain place,” said Melissa Heredia of Waterbury.

“I like listening to the music and just seeing people come together … it’s interesting,” said Safiya Crockett of Middletown.

People brought their lawn cars to enjoy each other’s company and the two-dozen food trucks had everyone waiting in long lines as the smell trailed down the walkway.

“I had rice with pork and beef, I had pizza,” said Doug Gallagher of Prospect.

“Try new food, I saw the Canadian French fries over there so I’m going to try those out,” said John Chisholm of Manchester

Amongst the crowd were cosplay characters where men and women dressed up for Connecticon, a convention for fans of all things pop-culture ranging from anime to comic books to video games.

“So I’m Solaire from Dark Souls, one of the most popular characters from the series,” said Aaron Graham of Glouchester, Massachusetts.

“I’ve been going to other conventions for a few years with my friends, it’s kind of a fun hangout thing we do all together,” said Alex Spencer of Biddeford, Maine.

One of the vendors there was Hartford Athletic, a professional soccer league expansion team set to play starting next year.

“It’s super exciting. Hartford’s one of the biggest soccer cities in the whole country. We finally have a professional soccer team coming so it’s super great for all of my friends and I – it’ll be exciting next season,” said Imad Rizdi of Hartford Athletic.

The Food Truck Festival will go on until tomorrow evening with more music and food to enjoy.