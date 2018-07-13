Police arrest suspect in Dallas after chase

DALLAS — Dallas and Irving police departments are chasing a carjacking suspect, according to FOX4.

The chase reportedly started just before 9:30 a.m. Friday near Singleton Boulevard and Shady Grove Road, near Loop 12 in Dallas.

At least a half-dozen Dallas Police Department officers are following a pickup truck that’s pulling a trailer.

When the chase first started it went north on Loop 12 and reached speeds of about 80 miles per hour. The suspect headed into Irving and that’s where smoke started coming from the back wheels of the trailer.

The chase is now going significantly slower and a liquid appears to be leaking from the trailer.

Read more here.