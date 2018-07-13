Warmer weekend ahead as another heat wave could be on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will start to feel more humid this weekend then soupy and tropical by early next week!

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday night as a weak disturbances moves by. There is another chance for a pop-up shower/storm Sunday afternoon. Sunday will turn much warmer with highs approaching 90 degrees.

Hot weather continues Monday and Tuesday of next week with a potential heat wave on our hands. The next chance for more widespread showers and storms is Tuesday when we could see a few heavy downpours and possibly even some stronger storms too.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid. High: Mid 80s. Chance of shower at night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, very warm, chance for an isolated shower. High: Near 90 mid 90s shore.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms developing. high: Near 90.

