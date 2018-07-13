× Waterford airman dies in non-combat incident overseas

HARTFORD — The Department of Defense said Staff Sgt. James T. Grotjan, 26, of Waterford, died from his injuries Thursday following a non-combat related incident last week.

The DD said Grotjan was an airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He died at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

He was assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.

No other details were released.