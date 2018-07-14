Farmington police: local man missing since yesterday morning

FARMINGTON – Farmington Police are requesting your help in locating a missing man.

48 year old Bryan Canto was last seen at his Farmington home about 9:30 yesterday morning. Police say he appears to have left there on foot.

In a press release, police said “Bryan has never done this before and the behavior is completely out of line for his character. The Farmington Police Department is concerned for his safety and well being .”

Bryan is bald with blue eyes, 5’11” in height and 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arm–A Libra Symbol, and a Rising Son with Lion. He was last seen wearing a black collard polo shirt, tan shorts, and brown Sketcher sneakers.

If anyone has seen Bryan Canto or has information on his whereabouts, please contact Farmington Police at 860-675-2400.

