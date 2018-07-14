Amity Teen Center in Woodbridge preparing teens for life after high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- The Amity Teen Center has been around for 31 years, and the current location in Woodbridge has been open for the past twelve years.

The center features year round activities and events for teens that are free, and open to kids all across Connecticut. Friday and Saturday nights, the center turns into a music venue with live music, state of the art professional lighting, and sound and a large dance floor. The center also features a large gaming area, computer room, and basketball court.

"It is a place for the kids to hang out, and where they can feel comfortable," says Amity Teen Center Executive Director, Jennifer DiBlanda. "It is a safe environment, they know that it is a safe environment, so it is a comfort for the kids as well as for the parents."

The center also prides itself on its community service clubs that are involved in intergenerational activities in the community. The teens have helped with face painting for the young children at the town concerts, and have also played Bingo with nursing home residents.

The newest program at the center is a free summer program called, Life After High School. It is a six-week, three days a week program meant to teach the kids life skills for surviving in the real world. Everything from how to live on a budget, how to write a resume, how to get a job and keep that job, and how to figure out what it is that they want to do after high school. For more information this program and the teen center go here.