Camp Cuno in Meriden offers last minute summer camps and fun

MERIDEN -- As summer dwindles down, parents might be looking for last minute camps for kids in Connecticut.

The Boys and Girls Club of Meriden still has a couple of sessions left at Cuno Camp. It is a camp targeted for kids ages six to thirteen, and is split up into two age groups. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with afternoon care available for an extra fee.

The kids get to do all sorts of fun activities like archery, arts and crafts, drama, dance, and kayaking, just to name a few.

While the camp is always a fun time for kids to enjoy summer in the outdoors, the Co-Director of the camps says it also serves a much greater purpose.

"I think it is just that sense of belonging that sense of being a part of something good," said Cuno Camp Co-Director Dominic Pereyo. "It's great great when you go on to see kids who come back, and say hey you know this place saved me, it kept me off the streets, and even when they come back and want to give back. We have a group of junior counselors at camp that went through the camp, and now they are working to give back and give that same experience to the kids at the camp now."