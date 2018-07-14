× Federal judge rules child separations unconstitutional

BRIDGEPORT — A federal judge ruled Friday that two children separated from their parents at the southern border had their constitutional rights violated.

U.S. District Court Judge Victor A. Bolden ordered the children’s parents be brought to court July 18, to discuss a plan to address the children’s acute PTSD that was a result of them being separated. However Bolden did deny the parents immediate reunification with their children due to the parents other pending cases.

According to court documents, the children were forcibly taken from parents at the southern U.S. border and are being cared for a Noank Community Support Services in Connecticut.

Medical officials testified both children are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the separation. They also mentioned both children had fled gang violence in Central America. The court also ordered daily video conferences between the children and their parents. Bolden left the request that the children be immediately reunited with their parents to another court.

Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement on the ruling, saying

“President Trump’s family separation policy is not only cruel and heartless, it’s un-American. It is clear that the children victimized by the administration’s actions will carry scars from this traumatic experience for the rest of their lives. This ruling is a step in the right direction to ensuring that the two children who are currently located in Connecticut receive the services they need and are reunited with their families post-haste. But this court decision is hardly consolation for the child abuse inflicted by this president. As a state, we must continue to stand up for the most vulnerable in our society who have been repeatedly attacked by the Trump administration.”

The same judge was hesitant last week in declaring a ruling in the case. He questioned of if instant reunification would set a legal precedent in regards to the 2,000 other children who are separated from their parents. He also questioned if instant reunification would undermine a recent California Court ruling that ordered the federal government to reunite all separated children and parents by July 26th.

Attorneys for the federal government said they believe the court does not have jurisdiction to make a ruling on instant reunification. Lawyers for the children argued it did under the rehabilitation act.

Read the full ruling here and the lawsuits here and here.