Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN – A motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and died in crash early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Farren Avenue near Chamberlin Street. According to police spokesman Officer David Hartman, Angel Gonzales of New Haven was in a group of riders when he lost control at a curve on Farren Avenue. The motorcycle struck a stone wall and Gonzales was ejected from the bike, with the motorcycle landing on top of the wall. Gonzalez was rushed to the hospital but he was pronounced dead about a half an hour later. He was 33 years old.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.