The Connecticut Tigers become the New England Lobster Rolls for one night

NORWICH -- For one night, the Connecticut Tigers became the New England Lobster Rolls to celebrate the New England region.

"We wanted to come up with something new and fun for our fans to celebrate some of the very best of our region and it doesn't get much more New England than baseball and lobster on a summer evening," said Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "Lobster is a common thread that connects all of New England but it's also particularly relevant here in Southeastern Connecticut as many elements of our lives are impacted by the shoreline of Long Island Sound."

The name switch seemed to work for the New England Lobster Rolls as they beat the Vermont Lake Monster with a final score of 5-4.

Merchandise was available with the new logo Saturday evening and appeared to sell very well, with orders even coming from across the country and even Canada.

You can order merchandise by clicking here.