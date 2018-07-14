× Woman arrested following stabbing in Groton

GROTON — A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing another woman several times.

Police said that the responded to Pequot Medical Center in Groton for a woman with stab wounds. The victim had severe but non-life threatening cuts to her arm and chest. She was later transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for her injuries.

Officers learned that the victim and the suspect knew each other. Police believed that the incident was likely a previous but ongoing issue between the two people. The victim and Stephanie Fialco-Garchitor confronted each other on the Quincy Court in Poquonnock Bridge and during the fight the victim was cut multiple times with a sharp, bladed instrument.

The victim identified Fialco-Garchitor as her attacker. Fialco-Garchitor was arrested and held on bond.