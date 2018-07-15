Air Force’s Thunderbirds headline New England Air and Space Show

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Tens of thousands of people got up bright and early for the Great New England Air and Space show, but guests say they didn’t mind as the show did not disappoint.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds precision aerial demonstration team is scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have performed at Westover in a decade.

There are 18 different aerial acts each day, including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights skydiving team, several modern aircraft and World War II-era aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, a Corsair and a British Spitfire.

In addition, several aircraft will be on display on the ground.

The schedule isn’t released for security reasons, but the Thunderbirds, as the headline act, typically perform near the end of each day.

The event is open to the public and admission and parking is free.