× Coupon dispute prompts white CVS manager to call police on black woman: report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — A black woman from Chicago said a CVS store manager called the cops on her for trying to use a coupon he didn’t recognize.

Camilla Hudson, the woman who claims these allegations, described the interaction in a Facebook post that was widely shared.

“So, THIS just happened: I had the police called on me for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago!” Hudson wrote.

Hudson wrote late Saturday that Facebook deleted the post because it “violated their policies.”

Video of the incident captured by Hudson shows the CVS manager visibly shaken as he speaks with police. The manager identified himself as Morry Matson.

For more, click here.