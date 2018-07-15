× Human remains found along trail in Canton

CANTON — Police said human remains were found Sunday in a wooded area.

Police said the remains were found near Red Fox Run along a trail by a hiker.

Officials said the unidentified person had been dead for a significant period of time. Police said there is no threat to the public. The State Police Western District Major Crime Squad is assisting the Canton Police with the investigation and the circumstances of the death.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.