Humid today with a chance of thunderstorms

After the front rolls through, we will go back to drier more comfortable conditions, with temps still getting into the Upper 80s through the weekend. Rain is possible on saturday as a weak low pressure system advances northward.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, very warm, chance for a shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low 90s.
MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.
TUESDAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). high: Mid 80s..
WEDNESDAY: Clearing, turning less humid. High: 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 80s.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli