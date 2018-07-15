Humid today with a chance of thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we will see clearing during the afternoon which will build instability once again, and some thunderstorms will likely pop up and slowly move through the area. These storms will be rather weak in nature. Unfortunately, humidity will ramp up for Monday. Highs will likely exceed 90. Tuesday will also be an exceptionally warm day, and the resulting instability paired with an advancing cold front could develop some severe thunderstorms. The main threat will likely be the potential for wind damage Tuesday evening, but the evolution of the storms will have to be watched.

After the front rolls through, we will go back to drier more comfortable conditions, with temps still getting into the Upper 80s through the weekend. Rain is possible on saturday as a weak low pressure system advances northward.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, very warm, chance for a shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low 90s.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). high: Mid 80s..

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, turning less humid. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.